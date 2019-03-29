|
|
MORAN
MARY T. (nee McLoone)
87, of Glenside, PA passed away on March 26, 2019. Wife of the late Patrick C. Moran. Loving mother of Mary Pat Steinmetz (John), Jim (Kathy), Peter (Tracey), Patrick (Karen), and John (Patricia). She will be deeply missed by her 16 grand-children. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 - 8 P.M. on Sunday, March 31 and from 11:30 - 12:30 on Monday, April 1 at WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.) Glenside, PA 19038. Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 P.M. on Monday, April 1st at St. Luke the Evangelist Church 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Cross Catholic School on East Mt. Airy Ave. in Phila.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019