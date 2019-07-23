Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Ann's RC Church
2901 Atlantic Ave.
Wildwood, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's RC Church
2901 Atlantic Ave.
Wildwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY SHEVLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY T. (Logue) SHEVLAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY T. (Logue) SHEVLAND Notice
SHEVLAND
MARY T. (nee Logue)
77, on July 21, 2019, of Villas, NJ and formerly of Phila.,PA. Wife of the late Edward (2001). Loving mother of Maureen Santore (Fran), Suzanne DePietro (Jim), Danielle Cantlin (the late John) and Rebecca Jarrell (Dan). Sister of John Logue (Mildred) and the late Andrew and the late Patricia Pisieczko (husband Al). Prede-ceased by grandson, Nicholas Cantlin and survived by 6 grandchildren; her sister-in-law Rosemarie Marley, as well as nieces and nephews. Mass 11 A.M. Thursday (July 25th) in St. Ann's RC Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ where there will be a Viewing from 10 until 10:50 A.M. Interment St. Mary's Cem., Cape May, NJ.

SPILKER F.H., Cape May, NJ
www.spilkerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now