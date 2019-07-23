|
|
SHEVLAND
MARY T. (nee Logue)
77, on July 21, 2019, of Villas, NJ and formerly of Phila.,PA. Wife of the late Edward (2001). Loving mother of Maureen Santore (Fran), Suzanne DePietro (Jim), Danielle Cantlin (the late John) and Rebecca Jarrell (Dan). Sister of John Logue (Mildred) and the late Andrew and the late Patricia Pisieczko (husband Al). Prede-ceased by grandson, Nicholas Cantlin and survived by 6 grandchildren; her sister-in-law Rosemarie Marley, as well as nieces and nephews. Mass 11 A.M. Thursday (July 25th) in St. Ann's RC Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ where there will be a Viewing from 10 until 10:50 A.M. Interment St. Mary's Cem., Cape May, NJ.
SPILKER F.H., Cape May, NJ
www.spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019