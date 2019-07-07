|
TRIMBOLI
MARY T. (nee Harkins)
Age 90, of Philadelphia, PA, passed peacefully Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019. Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA on Novem-ber 16, 1928, a daughter of the late Delia (O'Hara) and John Harkins. Beloved wife of the late George Trimboli. Survived by her nephew Joseph Bowden; stepchildren John, Thomas, Margaret and Michael (Susie) Trimboli and Nancy Cantrell; 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Mary worked as a Medical Staff Coordinator at Medical College of PA for 20 Years before she retired. She was also a member of the Irish Society. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9 to 9:45 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. both at Our Lady of Consolation Church 7051 Tulip St. Phila., PA. Her interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Little Flower High School 1000 W. Lycoming St. Phila., PA 19140. Services entrusted to Walter J. Meyers Funeral Home, Jenkin-town, PA. Condolences:
Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019