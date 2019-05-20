Di EGIDIO

MARY THERESA

87, Beloved wife of John Richard and mother of Karen, Michael and Paul passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born to the late Joseph and Elizabeth McKeon of Phila., PA on October 8, 1931. She graduated from West Catholic Girl's High School and worked for the United States Naval Department. She and John married in 1953.

Theresa and John became permanent residents of Florida after his retirement in 1990, having lived in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago, Virginia, New Jersey, San Francisco and Los Angeles. She loved traveling, playing bridge and golf. She was especially proud of her hole in one at Harbor Ridge Golden Marsh, 4th Hole.

Theresa is survived by her loving husband John, children Karen Beth Yeigh (John) and Michael John (Vicky) as well as two siblings, Patricia Pakech (Albert) and John McKeon (Silvia). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Megan and Evan Yeigh, Maria and Michael Di Egidio, and Madeleine and Nicholas Di Egidio. She was predeceased by her son Dr. Paul Richard Di Egidio, and six siblings; Joseph, James, Thomas, Betty, Nancy, and Kitty.

Theresa's Memorial Mass was held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, Port St. Lucie, FL. A graveside service will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Cem., 1600 Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA on May 24 at 11 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Franciscan Mission, 415 Michigan Ave, NE., Washington, DC 20017.

