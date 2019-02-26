MULVEY

MARY THERESA (Jordan)

Passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Peter University Medical Center in New Brunswick, New Jersey surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Mulvey was born October 14, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA to the late John and Cecilia (McGuigan) Jordan. Mary was raised in Philadelphia and relocated to Lansdowne PA, Somerset and Barnegat, NJ. She then settled back in Somerset and resided in Spring Hills.

Mary was honored to volunteer her time and helped start the library at St. Philomena School, St. Ladislaus School and the LBI Trailer Park. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Philomena Church PA, St Matthias Church NJ, St. Peter's New Brunswick and St. Frances Church in LBI. She loved going to the beach, especially looking for the perfect sea glass. She enjoyed many visits to Atlantic City and loved reading, puzzles, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Most of all, Mary loved her family, she was a devoted wife, mother, an adoring grand-mother, a caring great grandmother and an admiring Aunt; she will be profoundly miss by many.

Mary Mulvey was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years John "Jerry" G. Mulvey in 2013. Also predeceased by her devoted brothers Jack Jordan and Father Joseph Jordan OSA.

She is survived by her loving children, Marie Campuzano and her husband Tony of Lansdowne, PA., Kathie Phillips and her husband Albert of Milltown, John Mulvey and his wife Kathy of Shark River Hills, Cecilia Mulvey of Milford, Patrick Mulvey and his wife Diane of North Brunswick, Joe Mulvey and his wife Christine of Greenbrook, and Michele Mulvey of Eatontown; her grandchildren, TC Campuzano, Michael Campuzano and his wife Lauren, Melissa Mattero and her husband Chris, Christopher Campuzano and his wife Courtney, Thomas Stephens and his wife Kristin, Maureen DeMedio and her husband Frank, Jack Mulvey and his wife Kristi, Ben Mulvey, Leah Mulvey, Brianna Wolfe, Billy Wolfe, Patrick Mulvey, Kiersten Mulvey, Elizabeth Mulvey and Kiefer Mulvey and her great grandchildren; TJ Stephens, Wyatt Campuzano, Meadow Campuzano, Brynlee DeMedio, Colin Mattero, Frankie DeMedio and baby DeMedio on the way; along with a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, February 27th, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at THE GLEASON FUNERAL HOME, 1360 Hamilton St., Somerset, NJ and on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at St. Philomena Church in Lansdowne, PA.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday at St. Philomena Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Lansdowne Public Library, 55 South Lansdowne Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050.

