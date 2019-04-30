Home

Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Toms River, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Toms River, NJ
MARY (Girvin) TORPEY

MARY (Girvin) TORPEY Notice
TORPEY
MARY (nee Girvin)


Age 89, died peacefully at her home in Toms River on April 26, 2019. Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard Esq. and six children, Richard Jr. (Elise), Sheila, Meg, Christopher, Kevin (Jessica), and Drew. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Liz, Robert, Grace, and Claire.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday evening, 6-9 P.M. at CARMONA-BOLEN HOME FOR FUNERALS, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10 A.M. at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Toms River, followed by a repast at the Toms River Yacht Club. Condolences can be sent to:

www.carmonabolenfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019
