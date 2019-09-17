Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY TROMBETTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (Doyle) TROMBETTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY (Doyle) TROMBETTA Notice
TROMBETTA
MARY (nee Doyle)
On September 16, 2019. Loving wife of William F.; devoted mother of Therese, Karen McClernon (James), Mary Kay Newbert (Joseph); dear Mom-Mom of 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday, 9:15 to 10:30 A.M., St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Road, Phila. 19116. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Autism Speaks, 8035 McKight Road, Suite 302, Pittsburgh PA 15237, in her memory.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.