TROMBETTA
MARY (nee Doyle)
On September 16, 2019. Loving wife of William F.; devoted mother of Therese, Karen McClernon (James), Mary Kay Newbert (Joseph); dear Mom-Mom of 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday, 9:15 to 10:30 A.M., St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Road, Phila. 19116. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Autism Speaks, 8035 McKight Road, Suite 302, Pittsburgh PA 15237, in her memory.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019