Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
More Obituaries for Mary Vitale
Mary Vitale

Mary Vitale Notice
VITALE


On March 22, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Domenick. Beloved mother of James (Donna), Florence (Charles) Standiford, Josephine (Mark) Tustin, Concetta (Jake) Kennedy, Mary Ann (the late Alexander) Marsella; also survived by 2 sisters Gloria McGrath and Carol McLaughlin, one brother Richard Yannuzzi, 17 grandchildren, 22 great grand-children, 2 great great grand-children and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Tuesday eve 7 to 9 and Wednesday morning 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Funeral Mass will follow Viewing Wednesday 10 A.M. St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church, 8th and Montrose Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cem.
www.baldifuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019
