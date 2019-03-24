|
On March 22, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Domenick. Beloved mother of James (Donna), Florence (Charles) Standiford, Josephine (Mark) Tustin, Concetta (Jake) Kennedy, Mary Ann (the late Alexander) Marsella; also survived by 2 sisters Gloria McGrath and Carol McLaughlin, one brother Richard Yannuzzi, 17 grandchildren, 22 great grand-children, 2 great great grand-children and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Tuesday eve 7 to 9 and Wednesday morning 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Funeral Mass will follow Viewing Wednesday 10 A.M. St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church, 8th and Montrose Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cem.
