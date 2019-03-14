|
|
QUINN
MARY W. (nee Duffy)
Passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. Longtime Owner & Operator of the established Frank C. Quinn Flowers.
Beloved wife of the late Frank C. Sr. Loving mother of Mary (Matthew) Wojciechowski, Eileen (Kevin) Cassidy, Frank Jr. (Karen), Patricia (Paul) Cavanaugh and the late James. Dearest Nanny of Frank III (Maryann), Sean (Tracy), Bryan (Lila), Paul and Katie and great-grandmother to Frank IV. Sister of the late Rev. Stephen J. Duffy. She will also be missed by Phyllis Quinn, nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.
Relatives, friends and members of OLMC Senior Citizens Group are invited to her Visitation Monday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., and again on Tuesday morning, 8 to 9:30 A.M., at MURPHY-RUFFENACH BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M., Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. Donations in her memory can be made to the NW Beach Patrol, 901 Atlantic Ave., NW, NJ 08260 to help purchase a beach handicapped Acces-sible Chair in her name.
To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 14, 2019