Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
MARYANN B. (Berenato) IOIA

MARYANN B. (Berenato) IOIA
IOIA
MARYANN B. (nee Berenato)


Age 77, of North Wildwood, NJ, passed peacefully surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of 57 years to John L., loving mother of John (Stacey) and Stephanie (Anthony) Fusco; dear grandmother of Alyssa, Abigail and John W. Ioia and Furio and Gustavo Fusco. Pre-deceased by brothers Robert and Richard Raucci and sister Marie Berenato. Surviving are sister Marilyn Franklin (nee Berenato) and her husband Richard; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing THURSDAY Evening 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. and FRIDAY Morning 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass FRIDAY 10:00 A.M. St. Richard Church, 3010 S. 18th St., Phila. PA 19145. Interment private.


Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019
