Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
MARYANN (Bruno) FURIA

MARYANN (Bruno) FURIA Notice
FURIA
MARYANN (nee Bruno)


November 12, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Theodore, Sr. Beloved mother of Theodore, Jr (Sandra), Joseph (Regina) and Alfred (Mylvia). Loving grand-mother of Christina, Gianna, Teddy, Joey, Lucia and Anella. Great grandmother of Lilianna. Sister of Joseph, Georgina, and Elaine Bruno. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot on 10th and Bigler Sts.), followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to the , 1818 Market Street, Phila., Pa 19103.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019
