FURIA
MARYANN (nee Bruno)
November 12, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Theodore, Sr. Beloved mother of Theodore, Jr (Sandra), Joseph (Regina) and Alfred (Mylvia). Loving grand-mother of Christina, Gianna, Teddy, Joey, Lucia and Anella. Great grandmother of Lilianna. Sister of Joseph, Georgina, and Elaine Bruno. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot on 10th and Bigler Sts.), followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to the , 1818 Market Street, Phila., Pa 19103.
Expressions of Sympathy
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019