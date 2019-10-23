Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for MARYANN McKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARYANN (McLaughlin) McKENZIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARYANN (McLaughlin) McKENZIE Notice
McKENZIE
MARYANN (nee McLaughlin)


of Blue Bell, Pa., formerly of Elkins Park, Pa., was welcomed into heaven on October 18, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia on January 5,1938 to the late Bernard and Mary McLaughlin (nee Harvey).
Maryann was the loving mother of Martin (Lisa), Matthew (Ann) and Meg (Tom Hotham), cherished grandmother of Monica, Kelly, Kaitlyn, Grace, Anthony, and Tommy, dear sister of James McLaughlin (Jeanne) and the late Bernadette Hunter (Robert), beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews, dear cousin and wonderful friend to all. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to Maryann's Life Celebration on Friday October 25, 2019 from 9 to 10:50 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church of Elkins Park, 8320 Brookside Rd. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
To share your fondest memories of Maryann, please

visit www.lifecelebration.com
Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARYANN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now