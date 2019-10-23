|
|
McKENZIE
MARYANN (nee McLaughlin)
of Blue Bell, Pa., formerly of Elkins Park, Pa., was welcomed into heaven on October 18, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia on January 5,1938 to the late Bernard and Mary McLaughlin (nee Harvey).
Maryann was the loving mother of Martin (Lisa), Matthew (Ann) and Meg (Tom Hotham), cherished grandmother of Monica, Kelly, Kaitlyn, Grace, Anthony, and Tommy, dear sister of James McLaughlin (Jeanne) and the late Bernadette Hunter (Robert), beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews, dear cousin and wonderful friend to all. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to Maryann's Life Celebration on Friday October 25, 2019 from 9 to 10:50 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church of Elkins Park, 8320 Brookside Rd. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
To share your fondest memories of Maryann, please
visit www.lifecelebration.com
Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019