SUMMERS
MARYANN
Age 82, passed away peacefully in Holy Redeemer hospice on August 17, 2019 with her family by her side holding hands.
Born in Scranton, PA, on May 5, 1937, MaryAnn was the middle of 3 daughters born to Alice and Bruno Mascioni. She grew up surrounded by a large Italian family with parents, sisters (Peggy and Marcy), grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins all living within a few blocks of each other in Southside. Money was tight, but love and friendship abounded.
MaryAnn graduated at the top of her class from Central High School and then was off to Abington Hospital Nursing School ("training") on a full scholarship where she became an RN. She was always a natural caretaker whether at work or at home. Soon after moving with sister Peggy to an apartment in downtown Philly, MaryAnn met Michael Summers ("Mike"), the love of her life. They married within the year and before too long had daughters, MaryAlice (Dan Howe) and PeggyAnn (Eric Rice). Sadly, MaryAnn became a very young widow when Mike passed away suddenly at age 32 after only 7 years of marriage. With the help of her and Mike's family, she raised her 2 daughters in East Oak Lane and Abington.
To support her family, she held many positions in the nursing field over a career spanning 45 years. Her jobs included Phila. public health nurse, neonatal intensive care nurse at Einstein Hospital, LPN Instructor for the School District of Phila., nursing textbook editor, school nurse for the School District of Phila. and volunteer school nurse for Our Lady Help of Christians. During those busy years, MaryAnn also earned her Bachelors degree from St. Joe's University, Master's degree from LaSalle University and School Nurse certificate from Eastern College.
The last 24 years of her life were brightened by "God's gifts to her" aka her grandchildren - Danielle, Sandy, Mitchell and Adrianna (Addie). She spent as many hours as she could with them, enjoying every moment. In addition to her grandchildren, MaryAnn is survived by her daughters, sons-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends who will miss her smile, love and strength tremendously.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Saturday, August 24th, 10:30 A.M., at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Rd., Abington PA, where the family will receive guests from 9:30 A.M. in Church.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019