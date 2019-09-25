|
CARNEY
MARYANNE (nee Dougherty)
On September 21, 2019, of Haddon Township, NJ, passed away peacefully at the age of 92. She was the beloved mother of Suzanne (Richard Rocco), Joanne, and Charles (Suzanne) Carney; and dear sister of Charles (Kay) and the late Michael (Josepha) Dougherty. She is also survived by her grandchildren Andrew, Daniel, Bailey and great grandchildren Colton, Callie, Chloe, Grayson and Haley. Maryanne loved the ocean, and spent many years with her family living at, or traveling to the shore - as she believed the ocean kept her spirit young at heart. Maryanne also loved animals and was a lifelong supporter of animal charities. She kept in touch with her Philadelphia roots and was a member of the St. John the Baptist Alumni Society. Relatives and friends are invited to visit Friday from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave. in Oaklyn. Maryanne's Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to the animal . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, OAKLYN, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019