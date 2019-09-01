|
|
McADAMS
MARYANNE E. (nee Maher)
On August 27, 2019, formerly of Havertown. Daughter of Mary Maher (nee McCann) and the late William F. Maher Sr. Wife of the late John. Mother of Brendan and Meghan Carman (Ed). Grandmother of Terrance and Eva. Sister of the late William F. Jr. (Denise), Diane Burgess (John), Patricia Dollinger (Joseph), Therese Sylvester (Bob), Nadine Maher (Eugene Cunningham), Bernadette Flanigan (James) and Meg Callahan (Michael). Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday from 9-10:30 A.M. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA 19002. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to KeystoneCare Home Care and Hospice, 8765 Stenton Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019