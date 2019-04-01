Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
MARYANNE M. (Peruso) NICKEL

MARYANNE M. (Peruso) NICKEL Notice
NICKEL
MARYANNE M. (nee Peruso)


On March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard. Devoted mother of Meghan Ribikauskas (Steven) and Shannon Nickel. Loving Mom-mom of Ryan, Matthew, Jenna, Justin, Emily and Leah; also survived by her parents the late Russell and Emma Peruso; her siblings Walter (Laura), James (Ann), Robert (Helen), John (Debbie), Martha Lamplugh (Joe), Margaret Ford (Keith), William (Lindsay), Ellen Thomas (John) and the late Russell, Jr. (Mary Jean) and the late Kathleen; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Thursday 8 to 10 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 10:30 A.M.
logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 1, 2019
