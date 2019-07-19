NERZ-STORMES

DR. MARYELLEN

Of Strafford, PA, passed away on July 17, 2019.

Dr. Nerz, cherished wife, mother, daughter, and sister, was a gifted teacher of Organic Chemistry at Bryn Mawr College for more than 30 years and a passionate advocate for patient rights.

She was born in Hartford, CT and received her BS ('80) from Mount St. Vincent College and Ph.D. ('85) from the University of Pennsylvania. She began her long and vibrant career at Bryn Mawr College as a Laboratory Lecturer in Organic Chemistry in 1988.

Dr. Nerz once said, "I feel happiest when I am teaching." The thousands of students who experienced her knowledge, compassion, and humor knew this to be true. Her talents and drive have been recognized by two graduate teaching awards at the University of Pennsylvania; the Rosalyn R. Schwartz Teaching Award and the Christian and Mary Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching at Bryn Mawr College; and the Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching from the American Chemical Society.

When diagnosed in 2001 with metastatic breast cancer, Dr. Nerz began what would be an 18-year study of the disease and its treatments. She was inspired to survive by her two young sons, who were 10 and 8 at the time. Using her intellect and thirst for knowledge, Dr. Nerz became an active participant in her healthcare, pushing her "team" to explore new avenues and concepts and serving as a member of the Institutional Review Board (IRB) at Lankenau, Bryn Mawr, and Paoli Hospitals. She was honored as a Susan G. Komen Survivor of the year in 2011.

Dr. Nerz was predeceased by her brother, Donald J. Nerz, in 2015. She is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years, Marc J. Stormes, and her beloved sons, Joseph Fidelis (Asma) of Burlington, VT and Clement Andrew (Richa) of Brooklyn, NY, her loving parents, C. Warren and Lorraine H. Nerz, of Fayetteville, NY, her siblings, C. Warren Nerz, Jr. (Gail) of Indianapolis, IN, Thomas Nerz (Kristen) of Houston, TX, Caroline Kelly Nerz of Morristown, NJ, Barbara Gregg (Paul) of Massapequa, NY, Honora Eskridge (Toye) of Nashville, TN, and Margaret Iribarne (Jose) of DeWitt, NY, as well as multiple nieces and nephews, friends, colleagues, and countless, adoring students.

The Stormes family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Maryellen's name be made to House of Grace Catholic Worker, 430 W. Jefferson St., Phila., PA 19122.





Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019