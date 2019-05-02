|
|
ROTENBERG
MATHEW STEPHEN ESQ.
Age 45, of Philadelphia, a partner in Blank Rome, passed away on April 30, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by the loves of his life: his wife Ellen (nee Rosenbloom), and his children Sara "Sadie" and Aaron. He is also survived by his father David, his mother Rebecca (nee Rothman); his step mother Deborah; his brother Evan; and godparents Barbara and Sal Vetri. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Sunday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the home of David and Deborah Rotenberg. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory are appreciated to The Melanoma Research Foundation.
www.melanoma.org or The Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine. www.pennmedicine.org
Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019