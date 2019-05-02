Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for MATHEW ROTENBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MATHEW STEPHEN . ROTENBERG ESQ

Notice Condolences Flowers

MATHEW STEPHEN . ROTENBERG ESQ Notice
ROTENBERG
MATHEW STEPHEN ESQ.
Age 45, of Philadelphia, a partner in Blank Rome, passed away on April 30, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by the loves of his life: his wife Ellen (nee Rosenbloom), and his children Sara "Sadie" and Aaron. He is also survived by his father David, his mother Rebecca (nee Rothman); his step mother Deborah; his brother Evan; and godparents Barbara and Sal Vetri. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Sunday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the home of David and Deborah Rotenberg. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory are appreciated to The Melanoma Research Foundation.
www.melanoma.org or The Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine. www.pennmedicine.org


logo

Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now