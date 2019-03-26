|
|
NOEL
MATHIAS N.
March 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie I. (nee Shetz). Father of Michael (Kathi) Noel and Patricia O'Connor (Bob); grandfather of Bridget, Jason, Kimberly, Brian and David. Also survived by 9 great grandchildren and brother of Michael Noel (Madeline). Relatives, friends and members of Summerdale Boys Club, Phila. Oldtimers Soccer Assn., The Mayfairers and NE Catholic HS Class of 1946 are invited to his Viewing Thursday 7-9 P.M. and Friday 9-10 A.M. at THE JOSEPH A. QUINN FUNERAL HOME, cor. Roosevelt Blvd. and Sanger St. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila., PA 19124. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Martin of Tours Church at the above address would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019