MATTHEW McILHENNY
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ the King Church
3252 Chesterfield Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
3252 Chesterfield Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
MATTHEW E. McILHENNY


1927 - 2019
Passed away August 16, 2019 at the age of 92. A WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Mary "Precious" (nee Cummins). Loving father of Maryanne Hodges, Matt (Pat), Mike, Dan (Shannon), and Kate Leve (Don). Dear Pop of 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings Eileen, Tom, France, his sister-in-law Marge Weitzel and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday 9:00 AM at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to The Stop ALD Foundation, 500 Jefferson St. Suite 2000, Houston, TX 77002-7371 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019
