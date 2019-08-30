|
TARNOPOL
MATTHEW H.
Aug. 28, 2019, of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved son of Shari Laskin (Stephen Samost) and Neil (Alison) Tarnopol. Cherished brother of Samantha and Molly Tarnopol, Mariah, Al, Raph and Jonah Samost, Amanda Klein and Lauren Platt. Adored grand-son of the Hon. Lee and Andrea Laskin. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday, beginning 11 A.M., to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 12 Noon. Int. Crescent Mem. Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Shari Laskin and Steve Samost Sunday following Interment and Monday. Contributions in his memory can be made to Victory Bay Recovery Center,
www.victorybayrecovery.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 30, 2019