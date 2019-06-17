Home

MAUREEN E. (Glynn) O'BRIEN

of Darby, Pa. and Drexel Hill, Pa. On June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James E. O'Brien. She is also the sister of Michael Glynn and Geraldine Glynn. Maureen was born on January 14, 1950 to Jerome "Gerry" and Margaret "Peggie" Glynn. She was also a graduate of Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, Pa. Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 12 P.M. (Noon) in St. Denis Church 2401 St. Denis Lane Havertown, Pa, 19083. The interment will take place immediately following Mass in St. Denis Cemetery.
