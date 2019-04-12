|
|
S. MAUREEN JAMES BARR, SSJ
MARY ELIZABETH
April 10, 2019, age 64. Daughter of Elizabeth (nee Lafferty) and the late James Barr Jr.; sister of Rita T. Pepenelli, Jane Barr-Horstman (John), Kathleen B. Wagner (Mark), Patricia B. Russo (Richard), James J. Barr III (Debra), Charles L. Barr (Teri), and the late Elizabeth B. Weber; sister-in-law of Thomas Weber; also survived by nieces, nephews, one grandniece, one grandnephew, and members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends invited to greet the family Monday, 1:30 P.M., followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M., St. Joseph Villa. Donations in her memory to St. Joseph Villa, 110 Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031.
