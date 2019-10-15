|
|
ALLEN
MAUREEN M. (nee Doyle)
Peacefully at her home, on October 13, 2019. Beloved wife for 25 yrs. of Kenneth E. Allen. Loving mother of Luke, David and Ava Maria Allen. Beloved daughter of Nancy Lee and the late Henry Doyle. Dear sister of Michael (Regina) Doyle, Colleen (Tom) Fogarasi and Patrick (Jennifer) Doyle. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Thurs. eve. Oct. 17, 6 to 8 P.M. and Fri. Oct. 18 from 10 to 12 Noon at ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, 1724 E. Lancaster Ave. Paoli Pa. 19301. Interment private at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Luncheon Reception to follow.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019