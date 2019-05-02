|
|
DiVIRGILIO
MAUREEN M.
April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael; devoted mother of Michael (Iehn), Renee (Joseph) Galasso, Gregory (Kim), Maureen (Anthony) Boyle; also survived by 7 grandchildren. Dear sister of Ann Taylor, Elizabeth Kubacki and the late Mary Costello, Richard Cullen, Thomas Cullen, Kathleen Salamon and Reginald Cullen. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Saturday 9:00 until her 10:30 A.M. Mass, Nativity B.V.M. Church, Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978
Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019