Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 425-0978
MAUREEN M. DiVIRGILIO

MAUREEN M. DiVIRGILIO Notice
DiVIRGILIO
MAUREEN M.
April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael; devoted mother of Michael (Iehn), Renee (Joseph) Galasso, Gregory (Kim), Maureen (Anthony) Boyle; also survived by 7 grandchildren. Dear sister of Ann Taylor, Elizabeth Kubacki and the late Mary Costello, Richard Cullen, Thomas Cullen, Kathleen Salamon and Reginald Cullen. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Saturday 9:00 until her 10:30 A.M. Mass, Nativity B.V.M. Church, Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978

Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019
