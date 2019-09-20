Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
651 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN P. (Brawley) SIMPSON


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAUREEN P. (Brawley) SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON
MAUREEN P. (nee Brawley)


50, of Havertown, PA passed away suddenly September 17, 2019. Loving wife of Stephen M. Simpson; beloved mother of Erin Rose; sister of Michael (Gladys) Brawley, James (Theresa) Brawley, Timothy (Michelle) Brawley, Thomas (Beth) Brawley. Also survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Anne Simpson Sr.; her brothers- and sisters-in-law Robert (Eileen) Simpson Jr., Maryann (Jack) Parizo and David (Mickie) Simpson; 20 nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday Sept. 23rd, after 5 P.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064, and Tuesday, 9:30 A.M., Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield PA, and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAUREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now