SIMPSON
MAUREEN P. (nee Brawley)
50, of Havertown, PA passed away suddenly September 17, 2019. Loving wife of Stephen M. Simpson; beloved mother of Erin Rose; sister of Michael (Gladys) Brawley, James (Theresa) Brawley, Timothy (Michelle) Brawley, Thomas (Beth) Brawley. Also survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Anne Simpson Sr.; her brothers- and sisters-in-law Robert (Eileen) Simpson Jr., Maryann (Jack) Parizo and David (Mickie) Simpson; 20 nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday Sept. 23rd, after 5 P.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064, and Tuesday, 9:30 A.M., Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield PA, and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
