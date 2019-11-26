Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN HARRIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN Q. (Quirk) HARRIGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAUREEN Q. (Quirk) HARRIGAN Notice
HARRIGAN
MAUREEN Q. (nee Quirk)


At Cadbury of Cherry Hill, NJ. Formerly of Ocean City, NJ, Lower Gwynedd, PA, and Phila-delphia, PA. Died November 23, 2019. Age 92. Beloved wife for 59 years to the late Edward F.X. Harrigan. Loving mother of Thomas Harrigan, Lizann Leusner (Vincent), and Elise Gawinski (Chris). Also survived by 5 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Viewing Wednesday morning 10:30 to 11:15 A.M., at Holy Eucharist RC Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11:30 A.M. Interment private. If you so desire, contributions to assist the homeless in Maureen's memory may be made to St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave., Phila., PA 19125. Please visit

schetterfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAUREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -