HARRIGAN
MAUREEN Q. (nee Quirk)
At Cadbury of Cherry Hill, NJ. Formerly of Ocean City, NJ, Lower Gwynedd, PA, and Phila-delphia, PA. Died November 23, 2019. Age 92. Beloved wife for 59 years to the late Edward F.X. Harrigan. Loving mother of Thomas Harrigan, Lizann Leusner (Vincent), and Elise Gawinski (Chris). Also survived by 5 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Viewing Wednesday morning 10:30 to 11:15 A.M., at Holy Eucharist RC Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11:30 A.M. Interment private. If you so desire, contributions to assist the homeless in Maureen's memory may be made to St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave., Phila., PA 19125. Please visit
