Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Denis Church
2401 Saint Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Denis Church
2401 Saint Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
MAUREEN (Speers) SHIELDS

MAUREEN (Speers) SHIELDS Notice
SHIELDS
MAUREEN (nee Speers)


Of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully in the presence of family and friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Maureen was the daughter of the late William T. and Helen R. Speers. She was the beautiful sister of William J. Speers (Maureen Walsh), Leona J. Speers (Jim), Loretta D. Speers and the late Brian V. Speers (Joann) and Robert M. Speers, Esq. (Elizabeth). She was dearly loved by her nieces and nephews, Christine Reese, Allaire Charlesworth, Alex Speers, Daniel Speers, Matthew Speers, Elizabeth Speers and Catherine Speers. Family and friends are invited to a Visitation in the Church at 9:30 A.M. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Saint Denis Church, 2401 Saint Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Maureen's name to Saint Denis Church, 2401 Saint Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
