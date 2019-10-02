|
PROWSE
MAUREEN T. (nee Reavy)
On September 26, 2019, age 66 of East Norriton. Beloved wife of Dennis E. Prowse, daughter of the late John J. and Isabel M. Reavy, sister of Edward J. Reavy, Rose Mary T. Biehl, Kathaleen T. Reavy, John D. Reavy, Daniel J. Reavy, Theresa R. Welsher, Isabel T. Burley, Thomas J. Reavy, Marianne T. Curley, and the late Michael J. Reavy and Margaret Ann T. Reavy. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Saint Titus Roman Catholic Church, 3006 Keenwood Rd., Norristown, PA 19403 on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9 A.M. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson Council, Inc., 555 East City Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 would be appreciated.
RUFFENACH F.H.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019