COHN
MAURICE
On July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Roth); loving father of Lois (Steve) Klein, Alan (Julia) Cohn, and the late Richard; brother of Norman (Laura) Cohn, Harry (Norine) Cohn; also survived by 6 grand-children, and 5 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 1 P.M. GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.
Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019