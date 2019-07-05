Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAURICE COHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAURICE COHN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAURICE COHN Notice
COHN
MAURICE
On July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Roth); loving father of Lois (Steve) Klein, Alan (Julia) Cohn, and the late Richard; brother of Norman (Laura) Cohn, Harry (Norine) Cohn; also survived by 6 grand-children, and 5 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 1 P.M. GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now