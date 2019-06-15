Home

On June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Maxine B. (nee Berger). Devoted father of Neil Feldman (Ellen), Ronald Feldman (Jill), and Ellen Mermelstein (Andrew). Brother of S. Jerome Feldman (Helene) and the late Cecelia Marrits, Millie Ackerman, and Joseph Feldman. Loving brother-in-law of the late Arlene Feldman. Dear grandfather "Poohpah" of Daniel (Rebecca), Andrew, Debra, Rebeca, Adam, Amy, Lauren, Shekel, Timber, and Raven. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Sunday 1:30 PM precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Ellen and Andrew Mermelstein. Contributions in his memory may be made to Germantown Jewish Centre, 400 W. Ellet Street, Phila., PA 19119.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on June 15, 2019
