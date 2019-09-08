|
LOPEZ
MAXIMINA "ANA" PABON
It is with a heavy heart that we announce her passing on Sept. 4, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded and comforted by family. A Viewing and Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon at: RODRIGUEZ FUNERAL HOME, 1101 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19124 (215) 537-8686. Maximina or Mom, as she was known to family, was born on April 8, 1939 in Puerto Rico. As a young girl she relocated to Phila., PA where she met and married the love of her life, Herminio. Maximina was a loving and caring person, always thinking of others first. She devoted all her life to taking care of her husband and children, which were her number one priority. She is survived by 10 children and their spouses; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019