GREELY
MAXINE A. (nee Schmidt)
On Sept. 6, 2019, age 81, of Lansdale. Wife of Vincent J. Greely. Loving mother of Kathleen Greely, Theresa McLaughlin (Michael), Eileen Maus (Michael), Marianne Ellis (Douglas), and David Greely (Jennifer). Also survived by sixteen grand-children. Funeral Mass Friday Sept. 13th at 11 A.M., St. Stanislaus Church, Lansdale. Viewing from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Donations in lieu of flowers to Mater Dei Catholic School, Lansdale PA, or Little Flower High School for Girls, Phila., PA would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019