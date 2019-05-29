Home

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
MAXINE B. (Taplinger) SINGER

May 28, 2019; of Huntingdon Valley, PA; Beloved wife of 58 years to Edward R.; loving mother of Howard (Pam) Singer, Stuart (Sonya) Singer, Andrea (James) Priadka and Jeffrey Singer; devoted sister of Beverly R. Taplinger; cherished Mom-Mom of Morgan, Amanda, and Rebecca Priadka, Frank Singer and Brandon Singer. Relatives and friends are invited to services, Thursday 2:00 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to the Priadka Residence for Shiva, Thursday though Sunday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to any Cancer related charity or a donation of blood to the American Red Cross.

Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019
