|
|
BELOFF
MAXINE (nee Stein)
89, Jenkintown PA, passed away, after a brief illness, on July 17, 2019. Maxine is survived by her longtime companion, Irwin Ruttenberg and was the wife of the late Lloyd Goldshear and the late Lewis Beloff, M.D. Predeceased by her brother, Isaac Stein. She is survived by her children, Judith Madley; her son, Joseph (Marcy) Goldshear; grandsons, Stephen (Carrie) Madley, Jesse (Ashley) Goldshear, Robert Goldshear and great-grandson, Keiton Madley. Maxine had a tremen-dous zest for life, a deep and enduring love of family and with gusto, looked forward to every day as a gift to be enjoyed.
Services will be private. Contri-butions in her name can be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019