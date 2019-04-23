Home

April 20, 2019. Devoted wife of Jacob Randolph Petersohn. Loving mother of Lori Israelite (Craig), Bill Petersohn (Heidi), and Josh Petersohn. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service Tueday April 23rd, 11:30 A.M., Congregation Or Ami, 708 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Shiva will be observed at 7:30 P.M. on Tues., April 23rd at Congrega-tion Or Ami, 708 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 and 7:00 P.M. on Wed. April 24th at Cathedral Village, 600 E Cathedral Rd. Phila., PA 19128.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019
