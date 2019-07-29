Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:15 AM
MAXINE (Altman) TEMKIN

MAXINE (Altman) TEMKIN Notice
TEMKIN
MAXINE (nee Altman)
On July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sanford. Loving mother of Debbie and Michael. Dear sister of Herbert Altman (Claudia). Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 11:15 AM precisely GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2ND Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Montefiore Cem. Following burial, Shiva will be observed the community room at the Plaza, 1250 Greenwood Ave., Jenkintown, PA. On Wednesday and Thursday, Shiva will be observed at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on July 29, 2019
