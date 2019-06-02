FISHER

86, passed away on May 29th surrounded by family. He is survived by Elaine (nee Blaszczyk), his loving wife of 62 years; his sons Ron (Lizanne), Jeff (Chris), and Steve (Lisa); and by his seven grandchildren, Matthew, Thomas, Joy, Cameron, Sheila, Will and Adam. Max spent his years doing the things he loved with the people he loved. He was owner of Assured Services Insurance Agency since 1964 before successfully transitioning his business to his son Ron in 2015. His passions included: Billiards, where he was a nationally ranked player; Baseball, where he spent years volunteering with Horsham Little League, and also starting the Horsham chapter of the American Legion Baseball Team; Golf, at North Hills Country Club where he enjoyed his Coors Light and Crown Royal on the rocks; Philly Sports, where he was an original and current Flyers season ticket holder. His greatest source of pride was his family, where he spent 62 years with the love of his life and countless hours watching his kids and grandkids on the golf course, hockey rink, baseball, softball, and soccer fields, the swimming pool and school plays. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, June 4th at MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.) Glenside, PA 19038 from 7-9 P.M. There will be a visitation Wednesday 10 A.M. at May Funeral Home, 11:00 A.M. procession to the Whitemarsh Memorial Park and a celebration of life at North Hills Country Club at 12:00 P.M.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the J. Wood Platt Caddie Scholarship Trust, 1974 Sproul Rd. Suite 400, Broomall, PA 19008. www.mayfuneralhome.com





