Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
MELANIO D. AGUIRRE M.D.

MELANIO D. AGUIRRE M.D. Notice
AGUIRRE, MD
MELANIO D.
August 18, 2019, age 77, of Andorra. Husband of the late Helen (nee Kerrigan). Father of Paul T., Christopher J. (Katie) and the late David Aguirre. Dada Doc of Gianna, Caden and Gage. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday 9:30 A.M. followed by Memorial Service 11 A.M. THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Donations in his memory may be made to University of Pennsylvania School of Veter-inary Medicine, 3800 Spruce St., Suite 172E, Phila., PA 19104.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019
