WADE
MELODY W.
Age 33 years, of Philadelphia, on September 12, 2019. Beloved child of Robert A. and Barbara (nee Waters) Wade. Parent to Shane Wade. Sibling of John "Bob" (Aline) Wade and Adrian Alderfer. Fiancee of Enna Deppy. Relatives and friends are invited to her Service on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 3 P.M., where you may visit with the family after 2 P.M., both in The Historic Church of St. Peter in the Great Valley, 2725 St. Peter's Road, Malvern, Pa. 19355. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Melody's name to Then Mazzoni Center, 1348 Bainbridge St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019