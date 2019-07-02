|
|
BARNES
MELVILLE L.
Age 82, on June 30, 2019. Husband of the late Kathleen (nee Schaffer). Dear father of Cathie Ann Manigly (Ted Szilagyi), Maria Coddington and the late Michael Barnes. Grandfather of Melissa, Krysta, Thomas, Jeffrey, Lindsey and Daniel. Great grandfather of Mara and Olivia. Brother of Robert Barnes and Loretta Solis; also many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Satur-day 9:30 A.M., RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 21st St. and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass St. Monica Church 11 A.M. Interment private. The family requests donations to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019