Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MELVILLE BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELVILLE L. BARNES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELVILLE L. BARNES Notice
BARNES
MELVILLE L.
Age 82, on June 30, 2019. Husband of the late Kathleen (nee Schaffer). Dear father of Cathie Ann Manigly (Ted Szilagyi), Maria Coddington and the late Michael Barnes. Grandfather of Melissa, Krysta, Thomas, Jeffrey, Lindsey and Daniel. Great grandfather of Mara and Olivia. Brother of Robert Barnes and Loretta Solis; also many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Satur-day 9:30 A.M., RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 21st St. and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass St. Monica Church 11 A.M. Interment private. The family requests donations to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.