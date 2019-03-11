Home

MELVIN "MEL" HARRIS

March 9, 2019, of Huntingdon Valley, PA., and Boynton Beach, FL. Best friend and the best husband of Linda (nee Pinsk); adoring father of Mindy Harris, Esq., and Diane Tarbell; proud grandfather of Justin Tarbell; loving brother of Ida Newman; brother in law of Allen and Ardeth Pinsk; also survived by cousins and wonderful nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Tuesday, 12 noon precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to a .

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019
