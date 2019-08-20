|
BAILIS
MELVYN
August 17, 2019 of Blue Bell PA, formerly of Wyndmoor, PA. Beloved husband of the late Tsivia Bailis (nee Borden); loving father of Mauri (Neil) Blefeld, Risa (Richard Gottfried) Gitman and Max Bailis; cherished grandfather of Samantha, Ariel, David and Wyeth; devoted brother of Andrea (Arthur) Stark and Marilyn Whitman.
Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday, 1 P.M., at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019