Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for MELVYN BAILIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELVYN BAILIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELVYN BAILIS Notice
BAILIS
MELVYN
August 17, 2019 of Blue Bell PA, formerly of Wyndmoor, PA. Beloved husband of the late Tsivia Bailis (nee Borden); loving father of Mauri (Neil) Blefeld, Risa (Richard Gottfried) Gitman and Max Bailis; cherished grandfather of Samantha, Ariel, David and Wyeth; devoted brother of Andrea (Arthur) Stark and Marilyn Whitman.
Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday, 1 P.M., at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELVYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now