|
|
GLICKSTEIN
MERRILL M., ESQ.
June 10, 2019. Father of Melissa Matuch (Peter), Suzanne Glickstein (Paul Williams); brother of Mike Glickstein, Deana Glickstein and the late Robert Glickstein; grandfather of Mia and Cedar. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Friday, 11 A.M. precisely at King David Mem. Park (Sec N), Bensalem, PA. Following interment all are invited back to the Abramson Center. Contributions in his memory may be made to the National Kidney Fdn., 1500 Walnut St., Ste 301, Phila., PA 19102.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019