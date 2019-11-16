Home

Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
951 E Butler Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-1155
Age 88, on Nov. 13, 2019. Wife of the late Charles H. Jost. Daughter of the late Sidney and Emile E. (Benson) Werthan. Sister of George B. Werthan (Xandra). Aunt of Sidney B. Werthan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Service on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 11:30 A.M., at Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Easton Road, Philadelphia, PA 19150. A Viewing will be held 10 to 11 A.M., at EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES, 951 E. Butler Pike, Ambler PA 19002. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Merylee's name can be made to Women in Neurosurgery, 5550 Meadow-brook Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008-3852.

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 16, 2019
