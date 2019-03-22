Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
March 20, 2019. Beloved
husband of the late Jennie (nee Gianfelice). Devoted father of Michael Esposito (Barbara) and Maria Luciano. Grandfather of Christian, Michael, Joseph, Donald and Vincent. Great-grandfather of Michael, Valentina, Christian and Dominic. Brother of the late Gloria Stead. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING SATURDAY 8 A.M. until 9:45 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET. Service to begin at 10 A.M. (at Funeral Home). Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106. Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019
