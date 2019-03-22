|
ESPOSITO
MICHAEL A.
March 20, 2019. Beloved
husband of the late Jennie (nee Gianfelice). Devoted father of Michael Esposito (Barbara) and Maria Luciano. Grandfather of Christian, Michael, Joseph, Donald and Vincent. Great-grandfather of Michael, Valentina, Christian and Dominic. Brother of the late Gloria Stead. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING SATURDAY 8 A.M. until 9:45 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET. Service to begin at 10 A.M. (at Funeral Home). Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106. Expressions of Sympathy
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019