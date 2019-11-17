|
SHIELDS
MICHAEL A.
A U.S. Navy Veteran formerly of Mayfair on Nov. 9, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved brother of Mary Fiocca (the late Thomas). Devoted uncle of Bernadette McCutcheon (James); great uncle of Melanie and Trevor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Funeral Wednesday November 20, 2019 9:15 - 10:15 A.M. at St. Matthew Church (Upper), 3000 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia PA 19149 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment to follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Matthew Church at the above address would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019