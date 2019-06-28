Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL CARRINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL ANDREW CARRINGTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL ANDREW CARRINGTON Notice
CARRINGTON
MICHAEL ANDREW


M-A Carrington, a long time Philadelphia resident, died suddenly on June 19 at the age of 53. He was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School in his hometown of Roanoke, Virginia and Middlebury College in Vermont. He served as the Director of Information Management at PREIT for the majority of his professional career. More recently, he founded Carrington Coaching. M-A was on the board of The Wisdom Seat, was co-director of the Profound Treasury Retreat, and a strong supporter of Philadelphia AIDS Thrift. M-A was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Spangler. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Journell Level, of Roanoke; his sister, Lisa Spangler Locher and her husband Peter Repetti, of Bethesda, Maryland; his nephews William C.S. Locher of Bethesda and Colin Repetti of Washington DC; and his niece Kendall Repetti of Boston. A memorial service to celebrate M-A's life will be held Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at WEST LAUREL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd. In lieu of flowers, contributions in M-A's memory may be made to The Profound Treasury Foundation www.profoundtreasury.com/donate OR to the Philadelphia AIDS Thrift www.phillyaidsthrift.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now