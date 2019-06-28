CARRINGTON

MICHAEL ANDREW

M-A Carrington, a long time Philadelphia resident, died suddenly on June 19 at the age of 53. He was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School in his hometown of Roanoke, Virginia and Middlebury College in Vermont. He served as the Director of Information Management at PREIT for the majority of his professional career. More recently, he founded Carrington Coaching. M-A was on the board of The Wisdom Seat, was co-director of the Profound Treasury Retreat, and a strong supporter of Philadelphia AIDS Thrift. M-A was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Spangler. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Journell Level, of Roanoke; his sister, Lisa Spangler Locher and her husband Peter Repetti, of Bethesda, Maryland; his nephews William C.S. Locher of Bethesda and Colin Repetti of Washington DC; and his niece Kendall Repetti of Boston. A memorial service to celebrate M-A's life will be held Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at WEST LAUREL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd. In lieu of flowers, contributions in M-A's memory may be made to The Profound Treasury Foundation www.profoundtreasury.com/donate OR to the Philadelphia AIDS Thrift www.phillyaidsthrift.com



Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019