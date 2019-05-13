|
DIVITO
MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age 73, died Fri. May 10, 2019 in Willow Grove, PA. Survived by Cheryl DiVito, a son, Christopher A. (Danielle) DiVito; a grandson, Nicholas DiVito, 2 sisters, Suzanne (Gennaro) Revello & Anita M. Burgher & many nephews & nieces. Viewing on Thurs. May 16, 2019 at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406 from 9:30 to 10:45A.M., Funeral Mass at 11:00A.M. Interment private. Contributions to Alzheimers Family Support Center of Cape Cod.www.alzheimerscapecod.org (508) 896-5170
Arrangements are by THE BACCHI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Bridgeport, PA Condolences at www.bacchifh.com
Published on Philly.com on May 13, 2019